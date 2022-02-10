No. 3 Rainbow Warrior volleyball team make short work of Long Island
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Dimitrios Mouchlias spiked the ball past Long Island’s Caden Satterfield onWednesday at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree