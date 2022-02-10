comscore University of Hawaii’s Olivia Davies regains confidence after realizing mistakes will happen | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii’s Olivia Davies regains confidence after realizing mistakes will happen

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Olivia Davies gave herself permission to make mistakes. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii forward Kamaka Hepa finding his comfort zone for Rainbow Warriors

Scroll Up