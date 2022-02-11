comscore Column: Religious leaders take a stand to raise minimum wage in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Religious leaders take a stand to raise minimum wage in Hawaii

  • By the Rt. Rev. Robert L. Fitzpatrick, the Rev. Dr. David Popham and the Mt. Rev. Clarence (Larry) Silva
  • Today
  • Updated 6:26 p.m.
  • Mt. Reverend Clarence (Larry) Silva is bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Honolulu.

  • Rev. Dr. David Popham is conference minister of the Hawaii Conference of the United Church of Christ.

  • The Rt. Rev. Robert L. Fitzpatrick is bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Hawaii.

As Christian leaders in the islands of Hawaii, we write to urge the Legislature and governor to raise the minumium wage as proposed for the current legislative session in Senate Bill 2018. Our faith demands concern for the poor that is the tap root of the Christian ethic of economic justice. Read more

