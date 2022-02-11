comscore Off the News: From Central to Ke‘elikolani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: From Central to Ke‘elikolani

Renaming a school can be difficult, even controversial, as the President William F. McKinley High School community can attest. McKinley presided over the annexation of Hawaii, a painful chapter for those who want a return to its original name, Honolulu High School. Read more

