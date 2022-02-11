comscore Editorial: Low-wage earners deserve pay boost | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Low-wage earners deserve pay boost

  • Today
  • Updated 6:39 p.m.

The magic number is 18, as in dollars-per-hour — a new minimum wage nearly $8 higher than the current $10.10. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Lawmakers give access to those with money; Cannabis industry wrong about 329 cardholders; Wouldn’t a state lottery help needed services?

Scroll Up