Hawaii News

Hawaii political donor received almost $6 million in contracts

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.

Milton J. Choy, the wastewater treatment and industrial machinery executive at the center of a federal public corruption probe, has donated $160,150 to state and county lawmakers since 2014 and received nearly $6 million in government contracts. Read more

