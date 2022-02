Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii-based planning and landscape architecture firm HHF Planners has promoted six people:

Gene Young, AICP, has been promoted to senior associate. Young has 30 years of experience in planning, where he has built and maintained a relationship with industry colleagues, institutional clients and Hawaii’s planning community.

Tomoko Naka, landscape architect, ASLA, LEED Green Associate, has been appointed senior associate. Naka has 18 years of design experience.

Jerilyn Hanohano, AICP, has been named senior associate. She has 17 years of planning and design experience and has spent the past eight years at HHF.

Stephanie Tatakoth has been named senior associate. Tatakoth has 16 years of accounting experience and has served as HHF’s accounting manager for the past eight years.

Michael Lim has been appointed senior planner. Lim is an adept planner technician with 12 years of experience supporting a range of projects from master plans and entitlements to environmental review documents.

Oliver Gaskell, AICP candidate, has been named senior planner. He joined HHF in the fall of 2020, helping with projects on Oahu and Maui. Gaskell has become a virtual engagement expert and helped orchestrate over a dozen large-scale, online community events for HHF this past year.

