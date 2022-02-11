Lt. Gov. Josh formally announces his bid for Hawaii governor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Lt. Gov. Josh Green has formally announced that he is running for governor.

He joins business executive Vicky Cayetano, Hawaii’s former first lady, who already has announced her candidacy. They are likely to be joined in the Aug. 13 Democratic primary by former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream program that he was giving “serious thought” to joining the race for governor. His congressional seat is up for election this year.

In Green’s announcement Thursday, he said his focus will be “on the issues that matter most to the people of Hawaii, including affordable housing, the high cost of living, and the homeless crisis, continuing his efforts to build kauhale communities and H4 clinics to provide housing and care for those in need. I’ll stand up for working people and finally sign into law paid family leave and a true living wage.”

He cited the Star-Advertiser’s Hawaii Poll on Sunday that found that 58% of Democratic voters support him for governor, compared with 11% for Caldwell and 8% for Cayetano. In a separate question of overall approval of nine island politicians, Kahele had an approval rating of 34%.

Green, an emergency room physician, received a 65% overall approval rating and an even higher 70% approval rating for his handling of COVID-19, according to the results of the Hawaii Poll.

“I’m humbled and grateful to receive so much support from people across Hawaii, but I don’t take it for granted,” Green said. “I will keep working hard to earn it every day.”

Lynn “Barry” Mariano and Paul Morgan are running as Republicans this year for the open gubernatorial seat.