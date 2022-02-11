comscore Rearview Mirror: Readers relate their brush with fame in meeting VIPs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Readers relate their brush with fame in meeting VIPs

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.
  • COURTESY RONALD REAGAN LIBRARY / 1983 President Ronald Reagan jokes with boxer Muhammad Ali. Gloria Young said she met Ali at the East-West Center and that he had very large, warm, rough hands.

    COURTESY RONALD REAGAN LIBRARY / 1983

    President Ronald Reagan jokes with boxer Muhammad Ali. Gloria Young said she met Ali at the East-West Center and that he had very large, warm, rough hands.

  • ABC Television Joseph Coconate met actor Troy Donahue, above, when he was on Kauai filming “Hawaiian Eye” in the 1960s.

    ABC Television

    Joseph Coconate met actor Troy Donahue, above, when he was on Kauai filming “Hawaiian Eye” in the 1960s.

  • U.S. ARMY Peggy Aurand said she sat on Gen. Omar Bradley’s knee when she was 7 years old in 1950.

    U.S. ARMY

    Peggy Aurand said she sat on Gen. Omar Bradley’s knee when she was 7 years old in 1950.

Recently, I wrote about locals who crossed paths with Paul McCartney, Elvis Presley, James MacArthur and Helen Hayes. Several readers wrote to tell me about their star-crossed experiences. Read more

Previous Story
More cruise ships scheduled to arrive at Hawaii ports as COVID-19 cases continue to trend down

Scroll Up