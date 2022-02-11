Hawaii News Supply constraints hurt Cyanotech’s profit By Star-Advertiser staff and news services Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii island microalgae products producer Cyanotech Corp. posted a lower profit but higher revenue in its fiscal third quarter. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii island microalgae products producer Cyanotech Corp. posted a lower profit but higher revenue in its fiscal third quarter. Cyanotech’s net income fell 53.3% to $386,000, or 6 cents a share, from $827,000, or 13 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter, which included the forgiveness of a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program in the amount of just under $1.4 million. Sales rose 35.4% to $9.5 million in the quarter that ended Dec. 31 from just under $7 million in the year-earlier period. “In the third quarter, we were able to produce consistent results even as we contend with the same range of supply chain constraints facing most production and manufacturing businesses,” Cyanotech CEO Gerald Cysewski said Thursday in a statement. “Demand remains strong as we are benefiting from increased interest in naturally derived high value nutritional products for human health and well-being.” THIRD-QUARTER NET $386,000 YEAR-EARLIER NET $827,000 Previous Story More cruise ships scheduled to arrive at Hawaii ports as COVID-19 cases continue to trend down