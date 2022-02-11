comscore Boys basketball: No. 8 Kailua stuns No. 5 Kahuku | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Boys basketball: No. 8 Kailua stuns No. 5 Kahuku

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kailua guard Jonny Philbrick, left, drove to the basket around Kahuku’s Ben Holakeituai during the first half Thursday in Kahuku. Philbrick scored 29 points.

Jonny Philbrick scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half and hit the go-ahead basket with 46 seconds left as No. 8 Kailua stunned No. 5 Kahuku 50-45 on Thursday night. Read more

