Mililani and Campbell reach OIA girls soccer championship match

The Mililani girls soccer team needed only four shots — three found the back of the net — to take control Thursday against Pearl City.

Mari Ige scored twice and Kailee Wilson added a goal within the first 26 minutes as the Trojans beat the Chargers 4-0 in the semifinals of the Oahu Interscholastic Association Division I tournament at Kapolei.

“They were very efficient. They were determined to get a good start,” said Mililani coach Darren Smith.

Mililani (12-0) will play Campbell for the title Saturday at Kapolei.

The Trojans won the last OIA title in 2020. Soccer wasn’t played last season because of COVID-19.

“Since we had a year break, it was kind of hard for all the girls to come back together as a team and play as one,” said Ige, a junior. “We all play for different clubs, so as well all come together to play for Mililani, as Mililani — I think we do that pretty well.”

Mililani and Pearl City (9-3-1) had already qualified for the HHSAA Girls Soccer Championship, which starts Feb. 21.

Ige put the Trojans on the scoreboard after controlling a pass from Tavena Oliveira in the middle of the penalty box and firing a shot into the goal at 8:02.

“I had the ball come across to my right foot, took a deep breath, relaxed, took a touch, looked up, saw the left side of the goal open and smashed it in the goal,” Ige said.

Wilson put Mililani up 2-0 on an 18-yard, bad-hop goal past goalkeeper Mikaela Maria Javar at 12:58.

Mililani’s third shot nearly went in as well. Oliveira fed Kiana Muratsuka in front of the goal and her shot was blocked by Javar, with the ball spinning just in front of the goal line before being cleared by the Chargers.

Mililani, the West’s top seed, took a 3-0 lead when Ige scored on a header off an assist from Muratsuka at 25:19.

“(Muratsuka) had a nice turn, went back down the line,” Ige said. “I saw her head look up. I was waving my hand in the air calling for a pass. We made direct eye contact too.”

Tauiai Fuamatu-Maafala made it 4-0 at 68:19 when she got loose on a breakaway, fired a shot off the left post and calmly knocked in the rebound.

The best scoring opportunity for Pearl City, the West’s third seed, came in the 56th minute when Alyssa Bautista passed to Maia Santa Monica, whose heel shot while falling down in front of the goal was saved by backup goalkeeper Taylor VanAntwerp.

“You always worry about playing Mililani, but we did good in the second half,” said Pearl City coach Frank Baumholtz. “We made some adjustments and it evened things out a little bit.”

Campbell 2, Moanalua 1, OT

Things really picked up between the Sabers and Na Menehune after the 60-minute mark, with Cheyenne Mattos capping things with a golden goal in the 89th minute.

Jaylee Curran’s free kick from 40 yards out was knocked in by Mattos just as she made contact with Moanalua goalkeeper Zoe Crawford in front of the goal.

“I saw the ball going up in the air and the Moanalua players were pushing up,” Mattos said. “I kind of stayed back so I wouldn’t be offside when I run. When she kicked it, I just tried to judge it and I ran as hard as I could and got a touch on the ball and scored.”

Campbell (10-1-1) will play Mililani for the title Saturday at Kapolei.

“Mililani, they’re a powerhouse team right now,” said Campbell coach James Curran. “They have a lot of personnel. They’re a solid, well-rounded team. It’ll be a challenge.”

The game was tied at 1-1 after 80 minutes.

Na Menehune’s Rylie Echavaria nearly ended it in the first minute of overtime when her free kick from 35 yards out bounced off the crossbar.

The Sabers, the West’s second seed, had a chance in the 84th when Mattos’ blast from 25 yards sailed just over the crossbar.

Na Menehune, the East’s top seed, scored first when Maleah Kanayama scored off an assist from Elana Melton at 62:31. The play was set up after the Campbell goalkeeper punched the ball away from the goal but was out of position to stop Kanayama’s shot, which deflected off a Sabers player and into the net.

Campbell tied it at 1-1 at 64:24 when Kaelyn Jaentsch drilled in a shot over the goalkeeper after Moanalua (9-1-1) couldn’t clear the ball from the penalty area.

“I just wanted to score, bro,” Jaentsch said. “I just really needed to tie that game. I saw the cross and it deflected off one of the girls and I just hit it with everything.”