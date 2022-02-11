comscore Rainbow Wahine get it together to rally past Cal State Fullerton | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine get it together to rally past Cal State Fullerton

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 a.m.

Hawaii’s shooting touch was a late arrival to Titan Gym on Thursday. In the meantime, the Rainbow Wahine basketball team’s defense kept it close until a fourth-quarter surge powered a 55-46 road win over Cal State Fullerton. Read more

