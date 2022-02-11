comscore Rainbow Wahine softball opens season in Las Vegas | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine softball opens season in Las Vegas

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:06 a.m.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii head coach Bob Coolen lost pitcher Jetta Nannen, left, to transfer, but catcher Ka‘ena Keliinoi returns this year. Nannen lead Hawaii last season with 17 starts in the circle.

The chase is officially on within the Coolen household. When Grace College, an NAIA program in Indiana, picked up its first win of the season in late January, first-year co-head coach Bo Coolen put in a call to his father back home in Manoa. Read more

Previous Story
Campbell has a girls basketball championship to celebrate for the first time

Scroll Up