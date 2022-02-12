Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet with Asian officials in Hawaii
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:45 a.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet today in Hawaii with foreign ministers from Japan and Korea. Blinken participated Friday in the Quad foreign ministers news conference in Melbourne, Australia.
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea’s missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Jan. 25.