Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet with Asian officials in Hawaii

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet today in Hawaii with foreign ministers from Japan and Korea. Blinken participated Friday in the Quad foreign ministers news conference in Melbourne, Australia.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea’s missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Jan. 25.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet in Hawaii today with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong. The State Department said talks in Hawaii will center on North Korea, which launched a series of missile tests throughout January. Read more

