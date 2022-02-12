State lawmakers redirect campaign contributions from Honolulu businessman at center of corruption investigation
By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:45 a.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Milton J. Choy, owner of H2O Process Systems and Fluid Technologies, donated $160,150 to more than 50 state and county lawmakers since 2014 and received nearly $6 million in government contracts. The total includes $56,850 given to the campaigns of current state senators and $20,600 to active House members.