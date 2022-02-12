comscore Hawaii coach Eran Ganot feels like ’Bows are close | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii coach Eran Ganot feels like ’Bows are close

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Bernardo da Silva looked to make a move against Long Beach State’s Drew Cobb, left, and Joe Hampton on Thursday.

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is hopeful its lapses have elapsed. Entering tonight’s nationally televised game against Cal State Fullerton, the Rainbow Warriors have lost three in a row, with each setback traced to lulls. Read more

