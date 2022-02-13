Column: Unearthing hidden Hawaii Africana history reveals bountiful legacy in isles
By Ashton Cudjoe and Deloris Guttman
Today
Updated 12:30 a.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2002
Helene Hale was the first African American mayor in Hawaii and first Black woman to be elected to the Hawaii Legislature. To revitalize the County of Hawaii’s economy, Hale helped to establish the Merrie Monarch Festival.
COURTESY PHOTO
Alice A. Ball, a chemist who was the first woman to earn a master’s degree from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, discovered the first treatment for leprosy.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Former president Barack Obama speaks at the Hawaii Imin International Conference Center at the East-West Center on Jan. 6, 2019.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1981
Gov. George Ariyoshi congratulates Donnis Thompson after she was sworn in as the new state superintendent of education in 1981. Thompson, the University of Hawaii’s first women’s athletics director, established the Rainbow Wahine athletics program.