comscore Column: Nurture a beautiful industry in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Nurture a beautiful industry in Hawaii

  • By Eric Tanouye
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO The University of Hawaii-Manoa’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources named an anthurium “Centennial” to mark the university’s 100th anniversary in 2007.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    The University of Hawaii-Manoa’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources named an anthurium “Centennial” to mark the university’s 100th anniversary in 2007.

Regardless of what field of business you are in, today’s competitive marketplace requires “entrepreneurial bridge builders” to compete and succeed. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Search for new Honolulu police chief

Scroll Up