Column: Nurture a beautiful industry in Hawaii
- By Eric Tanouye
-
Today
- Updated 12:30 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY PHOTO
The University of Hawaii-Manoa’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources named an anthurium “Centennial” to mark the university’s 100th anniversary in 2007.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree