Technology difficult for seniors to handle

I am a senior citizen who is practically computer illiterate and society tells me to get tested and vaccinated for COVID-19. I have had all three vaccinations and have been tested five times, all with much effort on my part to register and receive results online.

I use the computers at the library (thank God for the library and the librarians who have been so helpful). But it still takes a lot of effort and time to navigate this technology.

A simple phone reservation for everything would be helpful to seniors, and I’m not talking smartphone. I’m talking corded land line.

Society says you must have a smartphone. With the money for a smartphone and the monthly access fees, I rather buy groceries!

There has to be a change; we are too dependent on technology that really is not necessary to live a happy life.

In fact, my life has become too complicated and costly with this new technology. Why do we have to subsidize billionaires who want to keep selling us obsolescent devices?

Julie Chiya

Makiki

Lend a hand to help kupuna who need it

We need to do more for our kupuna. The elderly are some of the most vulnerable in our society, whether it’s due to a lack of transportation, not being able to keep up with modern technology, or not being able to physically do things at their age. One of my neighbors had her whole retirement account stolen from her by scammers. Then to top it off, her purse was stolen.

It does not have to be a lot, but please, as a community, check in on your elderly neighbors. Do small things for them if you have the time and resources. I drive another kupuna to church on Sundays.

We want to foster a community where kupuna aren’t all on their own, since one day we all will be kupuna.

Eric Sarrafian

Waipahu

More courts needed for pickleball players

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in North America. Yet while tennis courts sit idle, a few temporary pickleball courts are overflowing with players. The last time I checked, pickleball players pay taxes just like tennis players.

On top of that, four pickleball courts fit on one tennis court. Sixteen pickleball players can play on a tennis court that is usually occupied by two and at most four tennis players. Let’s do what is fair and build new pickleball courts, or at least convert a third of the tennis courts into pickleball courts.

Harry Wruck

Waikiki

Cook paid price for his lack of aloha

The revelations about the remains of Capt. James Cook’s ship, the Endeavor, believed found in Newport Harbor, R.I. (“Wreck of ship sailed by James Cook in South Pacific found in U.S.,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Feb. 2), reminds me that we are coming up to another anniversary — that of his demise here on Feb. 14, 1779, Valentine’s Day no less.

Methinks there will be no proclamation or parade, much less tears or shredding of garments. I suspect most indigenous people in the Pacific rue the day when the great explorer revealed the way into their world.

Just last Jan. 1, the Captain Cook Memorial at Kealakekua Bay on Hawaii island was vandalized with red paint.

History documents how Cook was first treated as the god Lono. Yet it would have ended peacefully if Cook had not grown angry after a small boat was taken. If he had not forced the issue by taking a chief hostage, which escalated into Cook’s brutal killing. Mark Twain would later call it “justifiable homicide.”

Maybe what Cook didn’t get, and what a lot of tourists still don’t, is that aloha is a two-sided coin. You don’t just take. You have to give back just as much. No aku birds.

William Hambaro

Waianae

Return hotel room tax funds to counties

People all over our neighborhood are stressing out about our property tax bills for the coming fiscal year. All of our assessment values have gone up dramatically. This is coupled with the need for the counties to cover the loss of hotel room tax revenues.

Last year, the Legislature and governor said that they took the counties’ share of hotel room tax revenues because it was an emergency. Since then, federal funds have covered most of the COVID-19 shortfalls and our excise tax revenues have recovered. So give the hotel room tax back to the counties.

Failure to do this will force our county governments to raise property taxes. This will exacerbate our housing crisis by taxing people out of their homes or forcing landowners to raise rents to cover the increases. Any further increases in the general excise tax will affect the cost of all our living expenses, including food.

Please do what is right. The hotel room tax was never meant to provide revenue exclusively to the state.

Emi Fukuda

Mililani

