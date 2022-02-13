Hawai‘i Triennial focuses on the Pacific as a creative resource
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:29 a.m.
COURTESY PHOTO
Japanese photographer Ai Iwane’s image shows sugar cane foliage projected onto a Japanese immigrant family.
COURTESY PHOTO
A work by photographer Ed Greevy and activist Haunani-Kay Trask examines land rights in Hawaii.
COURTESY PHOTO
Ming Wong depicts Bloody Mary in “South Pacific” for his video contribution to the festival.
COURTESY PHOTO
A scene from “Temple Under Siege,” a documentary by Joan Lander and the late Puhipau.
COURTESY PHOTO
The Tent Embassy, a protest site in Australia, will be recreated at Iolani Palace.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Artist Leeroy New works with twine and bamboo on a trellis.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lila Lee, right, and Enrico Battan fashion parts of artist Leeroy New’s piece with recycled plastic at Foster Botanical Garden.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Multimedia artist Leeroy New worked on a piece made of surfboards, found plastic and other raw materials at Foster Botanical Garden on Jan. 31. New’s work is part of the Hawai‘i Triennial 2022.
