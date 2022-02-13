K-Drama: Seung Joo asks Jak Doo his real name on ‘My Husband Oh’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“My Husband Oh”

Episode 7

6:40 p.m. today

Eric comes down on Seung Joo about her marriage. Seung Joo gets a call from one of the subjects from her past program. Eric asks Seung Joo to stay away from him. Seung Joo has her eyes on Oh Hyuk’s documentary.

Episode 8

7:45 p.m. today

Seung Joo wants to know Jak Doo’s real name and asks him about it. Seung Joo talks in her sleep, conveying her feelings for Jak Doo. Hyuk tells Eun Jo that he’s forgotten her. Eun Jo tells him she’s not hung up on him either.

“Let Me Be Your Knight”

Episode 1

6:45 p.m. Monday

Korea’s hottest idol band releases a new album, but it is a major flop. Lead singer Tae-in, who suffers from insomnia, collapses onstage in the middle of his comeback concert. Yun-ju falls for a scam leaving her with no money or home. She is offered a job as a live-in doctor to cure Tae-in’s sleepwalking.

Episode 2

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Tae-in refuses medical treatment, but his symptoms don’t seem to be improving. Yun-ju impersonates her estranged twin sister and enters the idol’s home as Tae-in’s live-in doctor.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 97-98

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Hwa-kyung and Jae-bin end up in a hospital. Myung-jun risks his life for Ju-won. Yeon-hee forces Hwa-kyung to take tonics to prevent pregnancy.

Episodes 99-100

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Woo-jung and Myung-jun have a heart-to-heart conversation. Hwa-kyung reaches out to Sung-min. Do-bin confronts Chang-soo and asks why Chairman Oh would tell him he was the grandson. Hwa-kyung sees Myung-jun at Woo-jung’s and comes down on him.

“Our Beloved Summer”

Episode 15

7:45 p.m. Friday

Finally, the long-awaited solo exhibition has begun and Woong is garnering a lot of attention. Yeon-su is on her way to the exhibition when she gets a call from the hospital. Ji-woong is moping around the office, haunting the editing room for days on end as Chae-ran looks on helplessly.

Episode 16

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Woong wants to become a better version of himself and asks Yeon-su to go with him to Paris. Jang Do-yul offers her an excellent job opportunity, also in Paris. Her grandmother tells Yeon-su to live her life. All roads point to Paris, but Yeon-su decides to pass it all up. Can Yeon-su and Woong’s relationship survive the distance?

