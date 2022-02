Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two Oahu science teachers have received this year’s Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, while the nonprofit Hawaii Academy of Science was recognized for its mentoring efforts.

Crystal Doi was lauded for her work at Nuuanu Elementary School and Wrayna Fairchild was recognized for her teaching at Voyager Public Charter School.

Each recipient received a $10,000 award and a certificate signed by President Joe Biden.

The Presidential Awards are the highest recognition teachers of science, technology, engineering and mathematics in kindergarten through high school can earn from the federal government. The awards program alternates yearly between honoring teachers in grades kindergarten through six and those in grades seven to 12. This year, the former was recognized.

Doi, a teacher for 15 years, was nominated for her work at Nuuanu Elementary, where she created and ran the STEM curriculum for all grade levels. She was the teacher coordinator for the school’s gardening and nutrition program, which was part of the ‘Aina in Schools initiative.

While at Nuuanu, Doi also received her state STEM license, became nationally certified from the National Institute for STEM Education, and was a LifeChanger of the Year award nominee. She now teaches at Kapunahala Elementary School in Kaneohe.

Fairchild has been an educator for 17 years at various schools and currently teaches STEM at Voyager for kindergarten through sixth grade. She was recognized for leading her students to learn through design thinking and the natural environment.

Fairchild’s innovative methods of teaching have earned her multiple laurels, including the Voya Unsung Heroes award, Mental Floss Innovators in Teaching Platypus award, and the Henry Ford Teacher Innovator award.

The Hawaii Academy of Science is a private, nonprofit organization founded in 1925 that presents such programs as the Hawaii State Science and Engineering Fair and the Pacific Symposium for Science &Sustainability.

“I am deeply appreciative of the inspiration that America’s teachers and mentors provide every day to support the next generation of STEM professionals,” Biden said in a statement last week announcing the 117 award recipients. “The work that teachers and mentors do ensures that our nation’s children are able to unlock — for themselves and all of us — a world of possibilities.”