comscore Analysis: Why Russia has its eye on Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Analysis: Why Russia has its eye on Hawaii

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. NAVY / 2012 The Russian Navy ship Admiral Panteleyev transits the waters of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during the biennial Rim of the Pacific exercise.

    COURTESY U.S. NAVY / 2012

    The Russian Navy ship Admiral Panteleyev transits the waters of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during the biennial Rim of the Pacific exercise.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a Pacific diplomatic tour in Hawaii on Saturday as Russian troops were massed on the Ukrainian border in Europe. Read more

Previous Story
Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet with Asian officials in Hawaii
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: January 3 – January 7, 2022

Scroll Up