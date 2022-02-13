Teachers, families at Holy Family Catholic Academy forced to adapt amid Red Hill water contamination crisis
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:29 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Holy Family Catholic Academy has not been able to use its taps for months. Pre-K teacher Mary-Anne McMillan assisted Micah DeCosta at a hand-washing station on Thursday.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Holy Family Catholic Academy sixth-grade teacher Kristi Sunaga showed a refrigerator filled with bottled water for her students on Thursday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree