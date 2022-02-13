comscore Rainbow Warriors roar back to beat Cal State Fullerton | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Warriors roar back to beat Cal State Fullerton

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii forward Jerome Desrosiers throws down a dunk against the Cal State Fullerton Titans during the first half.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii forward Jerome Desrosiers throws down a dunk against the Cal State Fullerton Titans during the first half.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii guard Junior Madut goes up strong over Cal State Fullerton forward Vincent Lee during the second half.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii guard Junior Madut goes up strong over Cal State Fullerton forward Vincent Lee during the second half.

Shaking off Cal State Fullerton’s best shot, the Hawaii basketball team responded with decisive blows on offense and defense for Saturday night’s 72-55 rout. Read more

Previous Story
On the air Sunday at the Winter Olympics
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 13, 2022

Scroll Up