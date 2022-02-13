Rainbow Warriors roar back to beat Cal State Fullerton

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Shaking off Cal State Fullerton’s best shot, the Hawaii basketball team responded with decisive blows on offense and defense for Saturday night’s 72-55 rout.

A crowd of 3,432 — the largest of the season in SimpliFi Arena — and a nocturnal national television audience saw the Rainbow Warriors end a three-game losing streak and move into a second-place tie in the Big West. UH and CSUF are both 7-3.

It appeared the self-inflicted lapses would sabotage the ’Bows for a fourth consecutive game. But after falling behind 17-7 in the first nine minutes, the ’Bows closed the first half with a 15-4 run to take a 30-24 lead into the intermission. When the Titans opened the second half with back-to-back baskets, the ’Bows ripped off a 17-0 run.

“The defensive effort was tremendous,” said UH coach Eran Ganot, whose ’Bows allowed CSUF the fewest points of any of their Division I opponents this season. “We missed some shots early, some open shots. Give them credit. They’re a great team. We knew we had to play really hard. We were able to get some separation. The balance at both ends, I’m proud of our guys.”

Noel Coleman was 7-for-11, including 4-for-5 on 3s, and finished with 24 points. He buried a 3 as time expired in the first half.

“I thought that definitely was a momentum giver for them and a momentum taker for us,” CSUF coach Dedrique Taylor said. “I thought they had the momentum going into the second half. That seems to be our M.O. We play 17 minutes in the first half and look like a really good ball club, then in the last three minutes, I don’t know, we just implode.”

Coleman was able to connect on the break and off ball screens. Ganot said Coleman is as consistent as usual, even during the losing streak.

“It’s always there,” Ganot said of Coleman’s touch. “He didn’t lose the shot. People might be guarding him more, trying to limit his attempts. He’s a great shooter, a great scorer and a great player.”

Junior Madut, who started the game at the point, struggled early. But he finished with a double-double — 10 points, 10 rebounds — and dished five assists without a turnover in 32 minutes, 48 seconds.

“Real testament to his maturity,” Ganot said of Madut. “He didn’t start out of the gates to his liking. He kept playing. He was really good on defense, and they’re really tough. They had a lot of guards who can attack you.”

The ’Bows showed their versatility. Power forward Jerome Desrosiers broke free on a baseline cut and dunked. Desrosiers was 6-for-7 and finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. The ’Bows constructed a 45-31 rebounding advantage.

Bernardo da Silva, a 6-9 center, also led the way on two fast break layups. “He’s a skilled player,” Ganot said. “We like where he’s at. We like where he’s heading. His future is bright.”

The Titans’ usually dependable players had statistically difficult performances. Tennessee transfer E.J.Anosike, who entered averaging 16.5 points and 8.1 rebounds, was held to four points on 2-for-10 shooting and four rebounds.

“The hard part for me is I don’t think my team the last 58 minutes, including the last half of the Long Beach State (game on Tuesday), has found their rhythm, found their routine,” Taylor said. “And you know how it is as far as winning. Winning is a deodorant. Losing exposes a lot of stuff. That’s what we have to deal with.”