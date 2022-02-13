comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - February 13, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – February 13, 2022

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Mavis Nikaido of Honolulu spotted a Real Hawaiian Ice shave ice vendor at the Out of Africa Wildlife Park in Camp Verde, Ariz., in October. Photo by Paul Bursey.

    Mavis Nikaido of Honolulu spotted a Real Hawaiian Ice shave ice vendor at the Out of Africa Wildlife Park in Camp Verde, Ariz., in October. Photo by Paul Bursey.

  • Honolulu resident Robert Nehmad discovered the Ohana restaurant and bar while in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in December. Photo by Deb Nehmad.

    Honolulu resident Robert Nehmad discovered the Ohana restaurant and bar while in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in December. Photo by Deb Nehmad.

  • In December, Grant and Anya Hubbard of Mililani fueled up on some local vibes from a food truck before tackling the Filbert Street Steps in San Francisco. Photo by Michael Hubbard.

    In December, Grant and Anya Hubbard of Mililani fueled up on some local vibes from a food truck before tackling the Filbert Street Steps in San Francisco. Photo by Michael Hubbard.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Nostalgia is the key to how the small New York town of Lake Placid keeps its Olympic shine

Scroll Up