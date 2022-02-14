Hawaii residents share their struggles with long COVID-19
By First in a two-part series Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:22 p.m.
COVID-19 survivor Bonnie Chan contracted COVID-19 in July, and continues to struggle with various health problems and ailments relating to her sickness. Above, she posed in January for a portrait.
Daniel Harrang, above, of Wailuku, Maui, continues to struggle with long COVID nearly two years after contracting the coronavirus. He is unable to return to his job for the U.S. Department of Agriculture at the Maui airport.
