Hawaii residents share their struggles with long COVID-19 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii residents share their struggles with long COVID-19

  • By First in a two-part series Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:22 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAN. 28 COVID-19 survivor Bonnie Chan contracted COVID-19 in July, and conti­nues to struggle with various health problems and ailments rela­ting to her sickness. Above, she posed in January for a portrait.

  • COURTESY DANIEL HARRANG Daniel Harrang, above, of Wailuku, Maui, continues to struggle with long COVID nearly two years after contracting the coronavirus. He is unable to return to his job for the U.S. Department of Agriculture at the Maui airport.

Daniel Harrang used to run, bike and swim regularly before going to work at Kahului Airport for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Read more

