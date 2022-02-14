comscore Legislation would help victims exit sex trade with $2,000 per month | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Legislation would help victims exit sex trade with $2,000 per month

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:30 p.m.
  • CONTRIBUTED KHARA JABOLA-CAROLUS <strong>“Everyone can agree that people who want to stop prostituting themselves should be able to do so immediately.”</strong> <strong>Khara Jabola Carolus </strong> <em>Executive director of the Hawaii State Commission on the Status of Women</em>

Victims of sex trafficking in Hawaii would receive $2,000 a month to leave the life in what proponents call the first pilot project of its kind through a bill in the Legislature. Read more

