Hawaii News

New stain at Hawaii Legislature could be its worst

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:24 p.m.
  Longtime local political analyst Jerry Burris wonders how many other past or present Hawaii lawmakers have secretly taken money and influential gifts for personal use. Above, members of the House of Representatives mingled on the floor at the state Capitol during last month's opening day.

    Longtime local political analyst Jerry Burris wonders how many other past or present Hawaii lawmakers have secretly taken money and influential gifts for personal use. Above, members of the House of Representatives mingled on the floor at the state Capitol during last month’s opening day.

If Hawaii’s state Capitol had a hall of shame for legislators, J. Kalani English and Ty J.K. Cullen could be its headliners with the biggest fallen stars. Read more

