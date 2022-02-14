comscore Push to legalize water cremation resurfaces | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Push to legalize water cremation resurfaces

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:38 p.m.
  • “<strong>There’s a lot of opportunity here … but I really believe that this is a regenerative technology that we’re going to be introducing.”</strong> <strong>Kawehi Correa</strong> <em>President, Aloha Mortuary</em>

Bills in the state House and Senate would allow a new way for human remains to be cremated in Hawaii by using high-pressure and high-temperature water in a process that some think is reminiscent to Native Hawaiian burials. Read more

