Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:03 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL HHSAA girls: Division I, First Round: Kaiser at Maui, 4:30 p.m.; Moanalua at Waiakea, 3 p.m.; Roosevelt at Mililani, 5:30 p.m.; Radford at Punahou at 5 p.m. TUESDAY BASKETBALL ILH boys: Division I playoff: Single-elimination tournament: Damien at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m. Division I-AA: Saint Louis at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 6 p.m. Division II/III: Single-elimination tournament, Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission vs. Island Pacific, 6 p.m.; Lanakila Baptist at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.; University Lab vs. Assets, 5 p.m., at Hanalani. Paddling OIA Varsity Boys School Sock Time 1. Kalaheo 11 03-57.98 2. Kailua 8 04-00.84 3. Mililani 16 04-02.13 4. Radford 20 04-03.63 5. Kaiser 10 04-06.97 6. Waianae 23 04-08.30 7. Kapolei 13 04-09.05 8. Kalani 12 04-12.11 9. Moanalua 17 04-16.52 10. Waialua 22 04-21.55 11. Roosevelt 25 04-24.27 12. Mckinley 15 04-25.04 13. Campbell 3 04-27.57 14. Aiea 1 04-34.17 15. Castle 4 04-36.61 Varsity Girls School Sock Time 1. Kalaheo 11 04-26.27 2. Castle 4 04-35.99 3. Kaiser 10 04-40.14 4. Mililani 16 04-40.76 5. Roosevelt 25 04-41.05 6. Waialua 22 04-43.05* 7. Kalani 12 04-43.05* 8. Mckinley 15 04-43.50 9. Pearl City 19 04-47.26 10. Nanakuli 18 04-54.71 11. Moanalua 17 04-57.55 12. Radford 20 05-01.26 13. Kailua 8 05-02.23 14. Waianae 23 05-03.60 15. Campbell 3 05-04.71 16. Farrington 5 05-10.27 17. Kapolei 13 05-25.84 Tie Breaker Waialua 22 04-31.94 Kalani 12 04-47.42 Varsity Mixed School Sock Time 1. Kalaheo 11 04-16.01 2. Kaiser 10 04-17.28 3. Roosevelt 25 04-22.40 4. Kapolei 13 04-24.47 5. Mckinley 15 04-25.99 6. Waialua 22 04-27.19 7. Mililani 16 04-28.11 8. Kailua 8 04-28.71 9. Moanalua 17 04-29.17 10. Nanakuli 18 04-29.18 11. Kalani 12 04-33.10 12. Radford 20 04-34.95 13. Waianae 23 04-41.22 14. Castle 4 04-45.35 15. Leilehua 14 04-51.06 16. Aiea 1 05-10.13 17. Campbell 3 05-20.20 Soccer BIIF Girls’ Varsity Kamehameha 2, Waiakea 1 Goal Scorers: KSH—Sophie Wilson, Nanea Wong Yuen. WAIA—Kalia Franklin Previous Story On the air Monday at the Winter Olympics