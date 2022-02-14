Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

HHSAA girls: Division I, First Round: Kaiser at Maui, 4:30 p.m.; Moanalua at Waiakea, 3 p.m.; Roosevelt at Mililani, 5:30 p.m.; Radford at Punahou at 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys: Division I playoff: Single-elimination tournament: Damien at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m. Division I-AA: Saint Louis at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 6 p.m. Division II/III: Single-elimination tournament, Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission vs. Island Pacific, 6 p.m.; Lanakila Baptist at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.; University Lab vs. Assets, 5 p.m., at Hanalani.

Paddling

OIA

Varsity Boys

School Sock Time

1. Kalaheo 11 03-57.98

2. Kailua 8 04-00.84

3. Mililani 16 04-02.13

4. Radford 20 04-03.63

5. Kaiser 10 04-06.97

6. Waianae 23 04-08.30

7. Kapolei 13 04-09.05

8. Kalani 12 04-12.11

9. Moanalua 17 04-16.52

10. Waialua 22 04-21.55

11. Roosevelt 25 04-24.27

12. Mckinley 15 04-25.04

13. Campbell 3 04-27.57

14. Aiea 1 04-34.17

15. Castle 4 04-36.61

Varsity Girls

School Sock Time

1. Kalaheo 11 04-26.27

2. Castle 4 04-35.99

3. Kaiser 10 04-40.14

4. Mililani 16 04-40.76

5. Roosevelt 25 04-41.05

6. Waialua 22 04-43.05*

7. Kalani 12 04-43.05*

8. Mckinley 15 04-43.50

9. Pearl City 19 04-47.26

10. Nanakuli 18 04-54.71

11. Moanalua 17 04-57.55

12. Radford 20 05-01.26

13. Kailua 8 05-02.23

14. Waianae 23 05-03.60

15. Campbell 3 05-04.71

16. Farrington 5 05-10.27

17. Kapolei 13 05-25.84

Tie Breaker

Waialua 22 04-31.94

Kalani 12 04-47.42

Varsity Mixed

School Sock Time

1. Kalaheo 11 04-16.01

2. Kaiser 10 04-17.28

3. Roosevelt 25 04-22.40

4. Kapolei 13 04-24.47

5. Mckinley 15 04-25.99

6. Waialua 22 04-27.19

7. Mililani 16 04-28.11

8. Kailua 8 04-28.71

9. Moanalua 17 04-29.17

10. Nanakuli 18 04-29.18

11. Kalani 12 04-33.10

12. Radford 20 04-34.95

13. Waianae 23 04-41.22

14. Castle 4 04-45.35

15. Leilehua 14 04-51.06

16. Aiea 1 05-10.13

17. Campbell 3 05-20.20

Soccer

BIIF

Girls’ Varsity

Kamehameha 2, Waiakea 1

Goal Scorers: KSH—Sophie Wilson, Nanea Wong Yuen. WAIA—Kalia Franklin