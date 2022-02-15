Off the News: Replacing the Jaggar Museum

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The historic Jaggar Museum in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park was approaching the century mark — but then Madame Pele had other ideas. Read more

The historic Jaggar Museum in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park was approaching the century mark — but then Madame Pele had other ideas.

The museum, built in 1927 with additions in 1931 and 1934, was named after geologist Thomas A. Jaggar, who founded the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory in 1912. But in 2018, a spectacular Kilauea eruption and earthquakes damaged the museum, plus other buildings and roads at the park. Now, a multimillion-dollar rebuild plan is underway, to include demolition of the museum and a replacement structure near the Kilauea Visitor Center by the park entrance.

View the summit plans at 808ne.ws/3643ux7; the comment period closes March 11.

Hawaii vacation rentals profitable

A new study from CompareTheMarket.com shows Honolulu ranking No. 2 among cities in the world where Airbnb hosts earn more than private landlords. Hosts here bring in 203% more in income from rent versus those doing long-term rentals.

The writers of the study said the reason that Honolulu ranks second to Las Vegas (where the differential is 555% of short-term over long-term) is that Hawaii rents are so much costlier.

So, that’s why the vacation-rental issue is so hot? What a surprise! Or not.