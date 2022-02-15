comscore Editorial: Make lawmaking more transparent | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Make lawmaking more transparent

  Today
  • Updated 5:41 p.m.

There may be no better time than the present to push for reforms aimed at curbing corruption among unethical lawmakers. These would be the ones who follow the money to do what serves a special interest — or financial self-interest — rather than the people they represent. Read more

