Sometimes a dish is so delicious, you cannot forget it. Years after eating the piadina at the Academy of Arts Café, as it was then called, Kerry Kakazu tries to recreate that Italian-style flatbread sandwich. He uses naan bread that is sold in every grocery store, adds salty prosciutto and creamy mozzarella and tops it with a green salad. Now that Kakazu started MetroGrow Hawaii, a Kakaako hydroponic farm, he uses his micro arugula shoots for the salad and adds lemon juice, olive oil and pepper, after broiling the combination. You can use baby spinach if the slightly bitter arugula is not your thing. Or, you can try other cheeses. In any case, this easy piadina becomes a memorable lunch or dinner in just a few minutes. Just what he remembers.

Kerry Kakazu’s Piadina

Ingredients:

• 1-1/2 cup baby arugula, substitute baby spinach

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice, freshly squeezed

• 1 teaspoon olive oil

• 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

• 1 naan bread

• 4-5 slices prosciutto

• 4 ounces fresh mozzarella, sliced, substitute soft mild cheese like provolone or brie

Directions:

Mix arugula with lemon juice, olive oil and pepper. Set aside. Toast naan to warm. Remove from oven and cover with prosciutto. Layer cheese and broil until cheese is melted, about 4-5 minutes. Top with arugula salad. Fold over like a sandwich or slice as you would a pizza.

Makes 1 serving.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at lynette@brightlightcookery.com or @brightlightcookery on Instagram.