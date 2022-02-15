Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Craving crêpe cakes after reading our cover story? (If you didn’t, find it on pages 10-11.) Here’s where you can find these delicate delights.

Herringbone Waikiki

The li hing mango crêpe cake ($13) was added to Herringbone Waikiki’s dessert menu in the beginning of February. This 14-layer dessert consists of li

hing powder, mango custard, crème anglaise, mango coulis and assorted berries.

“I’ve been experimenting with crêpe cakes at home during the pandemic lock-down,” explains chef Gary Tamashiro. “I tried some of the usual flavors, but I wanted to come up with a unique flavor. I already knew that cut-up mango mixed with li hing powder went well together — and they’re Hawaii favorites — so I decided to try the pairing with a crêpe cake.

When I was hired back at Herringbone, I knew I wanted to offer that dessert on our sweets menu. It came out better than I thought.”

Herringbone Waikiki

International Market Place

2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 316, Honolulu

808-797-2435

Instagram: @herringbonewaikiki

MangoMango Dessert

Hong Kong-inspired MangoMango Dessert opened its first Hawaii location in Pearlridge Center last December. The New York-based chain is famous for its variety of mango-flavored treats, handcrafted cakes, fresh fruit bowls and drinks.

MangoMango Dessert’s signature mango mille crêpe cake ($9.50) is one of the most popular treats. The cakes are made fresh daily and feature delicate, handmade crêpes that are layered with light pastry cream and blended fresh mangoes. The top is gently caramelized until it’s golden and it’s finished with mango syrup, a special sugar powder and served with freshly cut mango.

MangoMango Dessert

Pearlridge Center

98-1005 Moanalua Road Ste. 2208, Aiea

808-784-0232

mangmangdessert.com

Instagram: @mangomangohawaii

Lady M

Lady M, a New York City luxury confections brand, is famous for its signature mille crêpes. You can find these delicate cakes within Waikiki Tea House.

These desserts feature alternating layers of 20 paper-thin handmade crêpes with 19 layers of pastry cream. The cakes are the result of French-inspired techniques coupled with Japanese flavors. The most popular flavor is the Signature Crêpe cake — creme brûlée — which comprises 20 handmade crêpes with 19 layers of vanilla pastry cream and a caramelized top. Green tea cakes — 22 handmade crêpes with 21 layers of matcha-infused pastry cream and matcha powder on top — are also popular. Cakes cost $10 per slice or $98 for a nine-inch cake. The shop also features monthly specials. Previous flavors include tiramisu, caramel popcorn, Earl Grey, pistachio and strawberry.

Lady M at Waikiki Tea

234 Beach Walk, Honolulu

808-886-6000

waikikiteaonline.com

Instagram: @ladym.waikikitea

Miss Chen’s Cake

You can find crêpe cakes in a variety of flavors at Miss Chen’s Cake. Slices cost around $6-$7 and flavors range from salted Oreo and coffee to salted caramel, mango and chocolate.

“We have unique flavors like durian,” explains owner Jai Cheung. “There aren’t many durian desserts in Hawaii besides durian smoothies, so we decided to put it in cake form. We also have flavors like black tea and salted caramel; ube and durian are our most popular flavors.”

Crêpe cakes are available in 6-, 8- and 10-inch sizes (price varies, according to flavor). If you’re ordering for a party or special occasion, opt for the variety crepe cake, which comprises 10 slices of your choice.

“For the variety crêpe cake, you choose from the available flavors for the day,” Cheung confirms. “The price of the cake depends on the flavors you choose, but we have a discount for all of our whole cakes — including this one — so it costs around $71 for an 8-inch cake.”

Miss Chen’s Cake

808 Sheridan St. Ste. 112, Honolulu

808-492-1723

misschenscake.com

Instagram: @misschenscake