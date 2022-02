Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Fat Tuesday is coming up soon (March 1), but there’s no way I could dedicate only one column to malasadas. In honor of Hawaii’s favorite fried doughnut, check out part one of this roundup below.

Munch on these Mochisadas

Online business Hauoli Pastry (@hauolipastry) is known for its Mochisadas, which are cake doughnuts made with mochi flour, fried in the style of a malasada and rolled in sugar. Original Mochisadas are made with taro powder, but these fried confections are also available in flavors like Oreo, Fruity Pebbles, haupia and churro. Hauoli Pastry usually sells Mochisadas at pop-ups (three for $5, six for $10, a box of 15 for $20) and also takes private orders (two-box minimum required). To order or learn more, call or text 808-627-5676 or visit hauolipastry.com.

Finish with ‘fish food’

No visit to Redfish Poke Bar (685 Auahi St.) is complete without ordering malasada bites ($8) for dessert. These mini malasadas are served with horchata ice cream (it’s to die for) and come topped with head chef Reid Matsumura’s “fish food.” This topping is basically a ramen granola made with pumpkin seeds, sliced almonds, honey, olive oil and salt and pepper to give the dessert a slightly salty finish. To learn more, call 808-532-6420 or visit redfishpoke.com.

Maui’s sugar staple

I recently came across Manuela Malasadas (243 Lahainaluna Road) during a brief trip to Maui. Malasadas from this blue-and-pink cart are made to order, and the wait is worth it. Choose from various sugars — plain, cinnamon or powdered — or opt for the extensive selection of filled options, ranging from mango, guava and peanut butter to lilikoi, Cookie Butter and chocolate chips. Keep an eye out for any featured special flavors of the day, like ube, pumpkin and chocolate haupia pie. Prices vary, depending on the amount of malasadas ordered. Follow @manuelamalasadashawaii to learn more.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).