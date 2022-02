Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Yellow lentils are color-changing chameleons. They start out pink in dried form, then turn yellow as they cook. In the photo you can see the pink dried lentils outside the bowl.

This recipe is adapted from one for masoor dal by the late Floyd Cardoz, the New York chef celebrated for bringing elevated Indian cuisine to the United States.

Cardoz’s recipe called for butter, which is replaced here with olive oil to make the dish vegan. If your diet allows, though, using butter gives the dish a bit more richness and a nutty quality. You could also break two eggs into the simmering stew and stir them in, to add protein.

Yellow Lentil Stew

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 3 cloves garlic, smashed

• 1-1/2 cups pink lentils, rinsed well

• 1 cup diced onion

• 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

• 1 serrano chile, sliced in thin rings

• 1/2 teaspoon turmeric

• 4 cups water

• 2 cups sliced kale

• Salt, to taste

Directions:

Heat oil in pot over medium-high. Add garlic and sauté until light brown. Adds lentils, onion, tomatoes and chiles; sprinkle with turmeric and stir. Add water. Bring to simmer and let cook about 2 minutes, then stir in kale. Simmer until lentils are tender (they will turn yellow), about 8 more minutes. Taste and add salt if needed.

Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including salt to taste): 350 calories, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 20 mg sodium, 52 g carbohydrate, 9 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 19 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

