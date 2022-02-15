This sandwich shop has a new home

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After eight years at its Kaimuki location, E.A.R.L. — an acronym for Eat A Real Lunch — moved to Market City Shopping Center. Read more

After eight years at its Kaimuki location, E.A.R.L. — an acronym for Eat A Real Lunch — moved to Market City Shopping Center. The eatery, known for its hand-crafted, gourmet sammies, soft-opened Jan. 24 and will celebrate its grand opening March 5 with sandwich specials, discounts and deals.

E.A.R.L.’s sandwiches feature fresh-baked bread and high-quality ingredients that are locally sourced.

Popular options include the French Dip ($13.50) — comprising steak, roasted garlic, mayo, chimichurri, fennel onion marmalade and pepper — and the Cubano ($12.50).

“With this new space, we’re able to expand our menu and also have a few specials exclusive to our Market City location,” says Justin Parvizimotlagh, owner of E.A.R.L.

The shop is open 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Call 808-200-4354 or visit earlhawaii.com to learn more.

Brunch so hard

Plumeria Beach House at The Kahala Hotel & Resort is now offering its full breakfast buffet every day. The breakfast buffet used to be weekends only; it’s now available daily from 7 to 10:30 a.m. It costs $49 per adult and $24 per child ages 6-12 years.

The brunch selection includes a bagel station, assorted pastries (chocolate croissants, apple walnut muffins, pecan sticky buns and more), juice and iced coffee stations, chef’s waffle station (featuring mochi waffles), made-to-order omelets, The Kahala’s famous thin pancakes, fresh fruit station, charcuterie and salad station, bread pudding with crème anglaise and more.

To learn more, visit kahalaresort.com or call 808-739-8760.

A new waikiki happy hour

The Grove Restaurant & Bar, located within The Modern Honolulu, recently launched a new happy hour menu.

Happy hour is available 3-6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays with free parking at the hotel for diners. Food specials include $5 garlic truffle fries, $12 Sunrise Sliders and $12 honey garlic wings.

Drink specials include $5 draft beers, $10 featured cocktails and discounted wines by the glass. To learn more, follow @thegrovemodern on Instagram.

Test kitchen coming soon

Test Kitchen will be opening its doors this month at McCully Shopping Center. This concept features a fully certified kitchen, designed as a space to help local businesses get started and process, develop and create new recipes and products for consumer distribution.

The Test Kitchen location provides a space for small retail and food businesses to operate at a reasonable rate.

To learn more, visit mccullyshoppingcenter.com or follow facebook.com/start.develop.sustain.