comscore This sandwich shop has a new home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Quick Bites

This sandwich shop has a new home

  • Today
  • Updated 3:55 p.m.
  • PHOTO COURTESY E.A.R.L.
  • PHOTO COURTESY PLUMERIA BEACH HOUSE
  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
  • PHOTO COURTESY TEST KITCHEN

After eight years at its Kaimuki location, E.A.R.L. — an acronym for Eat A Real Lunch — moved to Market City Shopping Center. Read more

Previous Story
Stew on this
Next Story
Malasada madness: part 1

Scroll Up