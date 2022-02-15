comscore Department of Planning and Permitting employee pleads guilty to accepting bribes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Department of Planning and Permitting employee pleads guilty to accepting bribes

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.

A building inspector in the city Department of Planning and Permitting pleaded guilty Monday to an indictment accusing him and others of accepting bribes to accelerate building projects. Read more

