comscore Guidelines urge boats to slow down near whales | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Guidelines urge boats to slow down near whales

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.
  • COURTESY PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION / NMFS MMPA PERMIT NO. 21321 A humpback whale calf breached off Maui in January.

    COURTESY PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION / NMFS MMPA PERMIT NO. 21321

    A humpback whale calf breached off Maui in January.

  • COURTESY PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION / NMFS MMPA PERMIT NO. 21321 A humpback whale mother and calf swam together in January in waters off Maui.

    COURTESY PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION / NMFS MMPA PERMIT NO. 21321

    A humpback whale mother and calf swam together in January in waters off Maui.

It’s peak season for kohola, the North Pacific humpback whales that migrate from Alaska to Hawaii each winter, and new guidelines ask that watercraft slow down to 15 knots during general travel in whale season and 6 knots when within 400 yards of the species, which is protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Read more

Previous Story
New stain at Hawaii Legislature could be its worst

Scroll Up