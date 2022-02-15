Hawaii long-COVID sufferers get back on track

By SECOND in a two-part series Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Fitness therapist and enthusiast George Ma is a long-COVID patient who contracted the virus in the summer of 2020. At top, Ma, left, worked with client Aran Ahu last month at his Fitness Therapy Hawaii studio.
COVID long-haul survivor George Ma, above right, got a lung check in 2021. The infection left him with lungs that looked like he had spent a lifetime smoking even though he never smoked. It has since cleared up.
Former TV journalist Angela Keen, above, receives repetitive transcranial magnetic therapy — magnetic fields that stimulate nerve cells in the brain — at Brain Health Hawaii in Kahala. Keen says her “brain fog” and depression have improved following three months of treatment.
Fitness trainer/Parkinsons therapist George Ma, a Long COVID patient that has recovered after contracting the virus in 2020 at his Fitness Therapy Hawaii studio. (It is in the Fit for Life studio).
COVID long-haul survivor George Ma, sanitizing equipment at his Fitness Therapy Hawaii studio in January.