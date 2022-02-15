Kokua Line: Where’s help for COVID-19 self-tests?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: I did receive the free COVID-19 tests, but I wish they came with more instructions. I don’t want to make a mistake and waste a test. Also, what is the “rule of thumb” for when to take these tests? I am hoping to get out a little bit more after being inside all this time. I have the N-95 masks and am very careful.

Answer: Short videos showing how to use various brands of at-home COVID-19 tests authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are posted on the website of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at 808ne.ws/videos. Watching a demonstration for the brand you received from covidtests.gov might augment written instructions included in the package.

As for when to test, the CDC offers this guidance:

>> If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, test yourself immediately.

>> If you were exposed to someone with COVID- 19, test yourself five days after exposure. If you test negative, consider testing again one or two days later.

>> If you are going to an indoor event or gathering, test yourself as close to the time of entry as possible. Testing is especially important if the event or gathering will include older adults, people who are immunocompromised, children who are too young to be vaccinated, and others who are not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or who have underlying conditions putting them at risk for severe disease, the CDC says. If you test positive, don’t go to the event or gathering. Stay home for at least five days and isolate from others in your home, the CDC says.

Q: Why are they going to charge for the HOLO cards, I mean the plain card, before you even have any money on it?

A: Because too many bus riders are treating the plastic cards as disposable, when they’re designed to last at least five years, according to the city. The reloadable cards, which carry an electronic chip, serve as debit cards for rides on Oahu’s public transit system.

If you need to replace your HOLO card, do it before March 1, when the $2 fee takes effect.

As of that date the adult, youth and Medicare fare categories will charge $2 each for new (first-time) or replacement HOLO cards. Senior or disability fare categories will still issue a first card for free but charge $2 per replacement, the city says.

Q: Regarding the IRS CP80 notices, have they suspended any others? I filed my parents’ taxes for them in 2021 and paid in full and got an IRS letter that makes no sense. Not quite sure what to do now, and of course no one answers the phone.

A: You didn’t say exactly what notice your parents received, so we can’t say for sure, but the IRS has suspended the mailing of more than a dozen automated notices, including some usually issued when the IRS has no record that the taxpayer filed the prior year’s tax return, or when it says the taxpayer owes additional tax. For a list of all suspended notices, see news release IR-2022-21 on irs.gov.

Q: What is the place where you can verify a government check?

A: The Treasury Check Verification System at tcvs.fiscal.treasury.gov is one possibility for checks issued by the U.S. Treasury, although the application does have limitations. Read through the information on the main page before inputting the check’s issue date, amount, etc. It won’t work, for example, if the check was issued more than 13 months ago.

Auwe

I live in Waikiki. I ride TheBus, and I walk to get all around Honolulu. This city is very dirty. There are pigeon droppings everywhere. There must be solutions, such as birth control for the birds and power-washing around the bus stops more often. The sidewalks, too. Perhaps the mayor and other city administrators don’t walk as much, so they don’t notice. — N.B.

Mahalo

Mahalo to Walter and his son, who treated many of us to coffee at the Pearl City Starbucks on Feb. 8. His son was so kind even to hold the door for us as we exited the store. Thank you. — Gayle

