comscore Oil, natural gas fuel earnings jump for Barnwell Industries Inc. | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oil, natural gas fuel earnings jump for Barnwell Industries Inc.

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.

Barnwell Industries Inc.’s earnings jumped 83.7% in its fiscal first quarter, and its oil and natural gas revenue more than doubled from the year-earlier period, as the company continued to rebound from several years of financial hardship. Read more

Previous Story
New stain at Hawaii Legislature could be its worst

Scroll Up