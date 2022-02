Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Telcom has announced two hires and the promotion of a company veteran. Read more

Hawaiian Telcom has announced two hires and the promotion of a company veteran:

>> Jason Thune has been promoted to executive director of Fiber Strategy &Deployment. Thune has been with the company for 22 years. He previously served as director of Strategy and Innovation.

>> Chris Raker has been appointed as director of sales. Prior to joining Hawaiian Telcom, he was with Charter Communications, most recently responsible for Spectrum’s residential sales channel in Hawaii.

>> Ty Udell has been hired as director of Channel Partners. Udell previously served as senior director of product sales for North American at CompuCom Systems.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.