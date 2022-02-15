comscore Tech View: Adding workplace flexibility is essential for businesses | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Tech View: Adding workplace flexibility is essential for businesses

  • By Jason Horiuchi
  • Today
  • Updated 1:08 a.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAIIAN TELCOM The key to creating a balance between what employees want and what businesses need is in finding the right tools. Hawaiian Telcom University at <a href="https://blog.hawaiiantel.com/connections" target="_blank">blog.hawaiiantel.com/connections</a> offers “Workspace Modernization Strategies,” a virtual event that provides tips on rethinking and reorganization for remote working. A screen image from the website is shown above.

Even before the pandemic, 50% of employees considered the ability to work remotely as one of the top benefits. Now, two years into the pandemic, employees are not in a hurry to go back into the office. In fact, many of them have started to look for other options that give them more flexibility. And so came the Great Resignation of 2021 where millions of U.S. workers quit their jobs. Read more

