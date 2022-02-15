Mililani’s Erin Hikiji remains humble and unbeaten in girls wrestling
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:27 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Mililani girls wrestler Erin Hikiji, won a state title the last time wrestling was held.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree