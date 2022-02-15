Prep boys top 10: Kailua vaults to No. 4 after upset of Kahuku

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Surfriders (12-1 overall) closed regular-season play with wins over Roosevelt and previously unbeaten Kahuku last week. Kailua also collected one first-place vote from a panel of coaches and media.

Saint Louis (16-2) remains the No. 1 squad after collecting nine of 11 first-place ballots. The Crusaders, sparked by Aiva Arquette and Hayden Bayudan, finished first in the ILH regular-season standings. Saint Louis and runner-up ‘Iolani have secured state-tournament berths.

Maryknoll (9-5), Kailua and Punahou (11-6) round out the Top 5. Mililani (12-1) remained at No. 6, followed by Kahuku (10-1), Kamehameha (8-7), Baldwin (8-3) and newcomer Kohala (6-0), the defending 2019-20 Division II state champion.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Feb. 14, 2022

Rank School (1st) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (9) (16-2, 10-2 ILH) 99 1

2. ‘Iolani (13-5, 9-3 ILH) 89 3

3. Maryknoll (9-5, 8-4 ILH) 73 4

4. Kailua (1) (12-1, 11-0 OIA East) 70 8

5. Punahou (11-6, 7-5 ILH) 59 2

6. Mililani (12-1, 10-0 OIA West) 50 6

7. Kahuku (10-1, 10-1 OIA East) 45 5

8. Kamehameha (8-7, 5-7 ILH) 32 7

9. Baldwin (8-3, 7-1 MIL) 17 9

10. Kohala (6-0, 6-0 BIIF) 9 NR

Also received votes: Leilehua 2, Maui Prep 2, Roosevelt 2, Kapaa 1.