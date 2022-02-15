Prep boys top 10: Kailua vaults to No. 4 after upset of Kahuku
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:16 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kailua guard Jonny Philbrick (3) drives to the basket around Kahuku’s Ben Holakeituai (14) during the first half of a boys OIA basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Kahuku.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree