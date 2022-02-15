Hawaii Prep World | Sports Prep girls basketball top 10: ‘Iolani receives 10 of 12 first-place votes By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 1 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! ‘Iolani remained atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 on Monday, collecting 10 of 12 first-place votes from a panel of coaches and media. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. ‘Iolani remained atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 on Monday, collecting 10 of 12 first-place votes from a panel of coaches and media. The Raiders (13-2 overall) open play in the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships this week as the top seed. No. 2 Konawaena (10-2), a nine-time state champion under coach Bobbie Awa, received two first-place votes. MIL mainstays Lahainaluna (11-3) and Maui (13-3) are entrenched at No. 3 and No. 4. Punahou (7-6) moved up a notch to No. 5 after qualifying for the state championships. Waiakea (7-3), which ousted Hilo in the BIIF semifinals to claim a state berth, climbed four spots to No. 6. OIA Division I champion Campbell, Hilo, Kamehameha and Maryknoll round out the Top 10. Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 Feb. 14, 2022 Rank School (1st) Pts LW 1. ‘Iolani (10) (13-2, 9-0 ILH) 118 1 2. Konawaena (2) (10-2, 6-0 BIIF) 110 2 3. Lahainaluna (11-3, 8-1 MIL) 94 3 4. Maui (13-3, 9-1 MIL) 71 4 5. Punahou (7-6, 4-5 ILH) 64 6 6. Waiakea (7-3, 6-2 BIIF) 63 10 7. Campbell (13-2, 10-0 OIA West) 40 8 8. Hilo (7-2, 7-1 BIIF) 37 5 9. Kamehameha (8-8, 3-6 ILH) 28 7 10. Maryknoll (7-11, 2-7 ILH) 20 9 Also receiving votes: Mililani 7, Damien 4, Radford 3, Kaiser 1. Previous Story Oakland says goodbye to former Raiders coach John Madden Next Story Television and radio - Feb. 15, 2022