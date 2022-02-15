comscore Prep girls basketball top 10: ‘Iolani receives 10 of 12 first-place votes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Prep girls basketball top 10: ‘Iolani receives 10 of 12 first-place votes

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1 a.m.

‘Iolani remained atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 on Monday, collecting 10 of 12 first-place votes from a panel of coaches and media. Read more

