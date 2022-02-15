Prep girls basketball top 10: ‘Iolani receives 10 of 12 first-place votes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

‘Iolani remained atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 on Monday, collecting 10 of 12 first-place votes from a panel of coaches and media.

The Raiders (13-2 overall) open play in the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships this week as the top seed.

No. 2 Konawaena (10-2), a nine-time state champion under coach Bobbie Awa, received two first-place votes.

MIL mainstays Lahainaluna (11-3) and Maui (13-3) are entrenched at No. 3 and No. 4.

Punahou (7-6) moved up a notch to No. 5 after qualifying for the state championships. Waiakea (7-3), which ousted Hilo in the BIIF semifinals to claim a state berth, climbed four spots to No. 6.

OIA Division I champion Campbell, Hilo, Kamehameha and Maryknoll round out the Top 10.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Feb. 14, 2022

Rank School (1st) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (10) (13-2, 9-0 ILH) 118 1

2. Konawaena (2) (10-2, 6-0 BIIF) 110 2

3. Lahainaluna (11-3, 8-1 MIL) 94 3

4. Maui (13-3, 9-1 MIL) 71 4

5. Punahou (7-6, 4-5 ILH) 64 6

6. Waiakea (7-3, 6-2 BIIF) 63 10

7. Campbell (13-2, 10-0 OIA West) 40 8

8. Hilo (7-2, 7-1 BIIF) 37 5

9. Kamehameha (8-8, 3-6 ILH) 28 7

10. Maryknoll (7-11, 2-7 ILH) 20 9

Also receiving votes: Mililani 7, Damien 4, Radford 3, Kaiser 1.