Off the News: COVID survivors have a rough time

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Those who dismiss the long-term effects on COVID-19 survivors need to hear about their struggles. As reported by the Star-Advertiser Monday and Tuesday, the debilitating effects include, but aren’t limited to, “brain fog,” difficulty breathing, headaches and fatigue, as well as accompanying depression and stress. Read more

Those who dismiss the long-term effects on COVID-19 survivors need to hear about their struggles. As reported by the Star-Advertiser Monday and Tuesday, the debilitating effects include, but aren’t limited to, “brain fog,” difficulty breathing, headaches and fatigue, as well as accompanying depression and stress. An estimated 10% to 30% of people who contract COVID-19 will develop long COVID, noted Dr. Dominic Chow of The Queen’s Medical Center Post COVID Recovery and Care Clinic.

Remember, COVID can be lethal. But also, avoiding hospitalization and long-haul COVID are sober reasons to maintain prevention habits: masking indoors, keeping social distance amid others and good hand hygiene.

Slow down for whales

New guidelines issued Monday seek a speed reduction by watercraft within 400 yards, widening the zone to slow down around the humpback whale, which is protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Remains of a whale calf were found offshore at Wailupe Feb. 6; a vessel strike was the likely cause, federal authorities announced.

Whale population has been recovering but is still fluctuating, and experts believe climate change is a factor. Clearly, protection is still needed.