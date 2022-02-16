comscore Off the News: COVID survivors have a rough time | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: COVID survivors have a rough time

  • Today
  • Updated 6:49 p.m.

Those who dismiss the long-term effects on COVID-19 survivors need to hear about their struggles. As reported by the Star-Advertiser Monday and Tuesday, the debilitating effects include, but aren’t limited to, “brain fog,” difficulty breathing, headaches and fatigue, as well as accompanying depression and stress. Read more

